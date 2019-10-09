Entertainment

Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh step out for a detox post Dussehra

By FPJ Web Desk

Shutterbugs spotted Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shahid Kapoor, an Genelia Deshmukh outside their gyms.

Wednesday was all about airport diaries and gym spotting. Reel life 'Shooter Daadis' Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted at Terminal 2 Mumbai airport. As soon as they saw paps, the duo started posing and gave multiple clicks to paparazzi.

Shutterbugs spotted Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shahid Kapoor, an Genelia Deshmukh outside their gyms. Also Saif Ali Khan who is busy dubbing for Laal Kaptaan was spotted outside Krome studio in Bandra.

'Shooter Daadis' Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at Terminal 2 Mumbai airport
Shahid Kapoor spotted at i think fitness
Genelia Dsouza after her gym routine
Amrita Arora after her Yoga sessions.
Maialka Arora, Amrita Arora spotted at Diva Yoga in Bandra
Sunny Leone snapped In Juhu
Shraddha Kapoor at i think fitness Juhu
Saif Ali Khan spotted at krome studio in Bandra
Disha Patani at airport
Anil Kapoor snap at dubbing studio in Juhu
Photos by Viral Bhayani

