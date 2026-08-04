Malaika Arora Criticised For Wearing Footwear & Deep Neckline Outfit While Performing Puja For New Car - VIDEO

Actress Malaika Arora has found herself at the centre of social media criticism after videos of her performing a puja for her newly purchased Mahindra Thar Roxx surfaced online. Netizens questioned her choice of outfit and footwear during the religious ritual.

The actress recently added a Mahindra Thar Roxx , priced at nearly Rs 28 lakh for the higher variants, to her car collection. Videos and photos shared by several paparazzi pages on Instagram captured the special moment as the SUV arrived at her Mumbai residence.

In the videos, Malaika Arora is seen performing a customary puja before taking delivery of the vehicle. Surrounded by a small gathering, she offered prayers and carried out the traditional ritual to seek blessings and ward off the evil eye before driving home her new SUV.

Malaika Arora recently bought a new car and performed a pooja for it.



Wearing such a tight outfit during the ritual instead of a traditional kurta or saree feels inappropriate.



Pooja is a moment of reverence that calls for modest, traditional clothing.



Celebrities should be… pic.twitter.com/MRRGibv2LI — Warlock Hindu (@WarlockHindu) August 3, 2026

However, the ceremony soon became a talking point on social media, with many users criticising the actor over her appearance.

Several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) objected to the fact that Malaika appeared to be wearing footwear while performing the puja. Others also commented on her outfit, with some claiming it was not appropriate for a religious ceremony.

For the occasion, Malaika opted for a light blue-and-white striped co-ord set featuring a sleeveless halter-neck knit top with a deep V-neckline and fitted bodice, paired with matching high-waisted flared knit pants. The outfit became a subject of discussion online, with many users expressing disapproval.

"She did not even remove chappals while doing pooja & aarti. See the video again. Lol. You are expecting too much from her," wrote an X user.

Another commented, "She practices Christianity, why is she even doing this?"

"She bought a NEW and EXPENSIVE care... kaafi logon ki dream car hogi... appreciate her success," a user defended Malaika.

"Atleast chappal toh utar leiti. They do these rituals for the photo-ops," a fourth user commented.

"And with Sandals ON ?? Seriously ? Come on - that was too much of a showoff," read another comment.

Here's how others reacted:

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has emerged as one of the most popular SUVs among celebrities and automobile enthusiasts since its launch, with its rugged design and commanding road presence making it a sought-after choice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Thama. She had a special appearance in the song Poison Baby.