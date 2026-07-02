'Making People Laugh Is Much Harder': Disha Patani Reveals How Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever & Arshad Warsi Schooled Her In Comedy

Disha Patani Reveals How Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever & Arshad Warsi Schooled Her In Comedy |

Disha Patani has been making headlines for her upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle. Reflecting on the genre, the actress admitted that comedy is far more challenging than it appears. "Making people laugh is much harder than it looks," she said, before revealing that working alongside industry veterans like Akshay Kumar has been a valuable learning experience.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Disha explained that the biggest challenge in comedy is making every scene look "effortless and natural." She also shared that she learned a great deal simply by observing her co-stars on set. "I've also learned a lot just by watching actors on set- Akshay Kumar sir, Johnny Lever sir and Arshad Warsi. Observing them really helped me understand comedy as a genre better," she said.

The actress added that being part of a star-studded ensemble cast has been a rewarding experience, as it gave her the opportunity to learn something new every day. Calling herself a fan of comedy, Disha said working with seasoned actors has helped her grow as a performer. "As an actor, I don't think you focus on competing or proving yourself. You focus on your character, do your best, and trust that if you're sincere, your work will connect with the audience," she concluded.

Disha Patani has largely been associated with action, romantic and high-octane commercial entertainers, often playing glamorous roles alongside leading stars. She has featured in films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Malang, Radhe, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha and Kalki 2898 AD. While some of these films have had light-hearted moments, full-fledged comedy has not been Disha's primary genre. Welcome To The Jungle marks one of her first major outings in an out-and-out comedy ensemble, giving her the opportunity to explore a genre she hasn't extensively worked in before.