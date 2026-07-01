Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹9.25 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection |

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle was released on Friday, and it took an average opening at the box office. However, the film showed a good jump over the weekend and collected a decent amount in three days. But on Monday, Ahmed Khan's directorial dropped and earned a single-digit amount. However, on Tuesday, the film showed minimal growth at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 9.25 crore at the box office, taking the five-day total to Rs. 81.50 crore (including paid previews). On Tuesdays, films usually show a good jump in numbers due to affordable ticket pricing, as the footfalls are better. So, it will be interesting to see how much the film collects at the box office on Wednesday.

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. It has minted Rs. 120.12 crore gross worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Welcome To The Jungle is made on a budget of Rs. 115-125 crore (as confirmed by Ahmed Khan), so a net collection of Rs. 81.50 crore is a decent number. However, the film clearly needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

Alpha is releasing this coming Friday. However, it is expected that Welcome To The Jungle will attract a good audience during its second week.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

Welcome To The Jungle received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"