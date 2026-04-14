'Maine Paad Kyu Kiya': Adah Sharma's Savage Reply To Viral 'Farting On Akshay Kumar' Scene In Selfiee Breaks The Internet- Watch VIDEO

Adah Sharma's Savage Reply To Viral 'Farting On Akshay Kumar' Scene In Selfiee |

We all know Adah Sharma from her role in The Kerala Story, and some also remember her for the viral scene involving Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. Recently, the actress reacted to a fan comment questioning the same moment and addressed it in a social media post, saying, "Maine Proper Ganda Paad kyu kiya?"

This came in response to a fan who wrote, "You are very beautiful but you did fart on Akshay Kumar and it's disgusting! Kyun kiya? Yuck, I just hate it."

Adah read the message and replied, "Maine paad kyu kiya? (Why did I fart?)" She then explained what flatulence actually is, adding humour to her response. She said that fart occurs when undigested food is fermented in the large intestine, producing gases like methane, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and sulphur, which are released due to pressure.

Maine Proper Ganda Paad kyu kiya ? pic.twitter.com/psgZtZpzOa — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) April 14, 2026

Calling out the stereotype linking beauty with bodily functions, she said, "Mard to greatest hai hi, hero hai sab kuch kar sakte hain, lekin aurat ko bhi I think chhoti si paad karne ki permission honi chahiye." The actress further added that on average, a person farts around 10–12 times a day.

Maintaining her humorous tone, Adah explained that there are different kinds of farts, from "silent to dhamakedaar." She urged fans not to discriminate over who can fart, adding, "Paad me gender dekh ke discrimination nahi karna, bache, buddhe, appearance, caste, religion...." She also joked, "Religion pe nahi bolte, nahi toh baad mein koi propaganda bol dega."

In Selfiee, Adah Sharma made a brief but memorable appearance in a comedic role alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Her scene, which revolves around a humorous misunderstanding involving a fart, quickly caught audience attention for its bold and quirky execution. Though her screen time was limited, Adah’s performance stood out for its comic timing and went viral on social media, adding an unexpected pop culture moment to the film’s narrative.