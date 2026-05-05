'Maine Aapka Kya Bigaada Hai': Anupam Kher Reacts To BJP Leader's 'Inke Sir Pe Baal Nahi Aa Sakte' Remark As TMC Faces Setback In West Bengal

Anupam Kher Reacts To BJP Leader's 'Inke Sir Pe Baal Nahi Aa Sakte' Remark As TMC Faces Setback In West Bengal |

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samik Bhattacharya took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying, "Anupam Kher ke sir pe phir se baal ug sakta hai, lekin Trinamool Congress satta me aaye ye ho hi nahi sakta (Anupam Kher’s hair can grow back again, but the Trinamool Congress coming to power is simply not possible)." The remark, which also mentioned actor Anupam Kher, quickly drew attention, prompting the actor to respond.

Anupam Kher reshared the video on his social media. He wrote, "Arre bhaiya ji! Maine aapka kya bigaada hai! Kyun aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein!" He further added, "Maujooda halaat mein janmon tak nahi chaahunga! Jai Shri Ram!"

अरे भैया जी! मैंने आपका क्या बिगाड़ा है! क्यों आप चाहते हो कि मेरे सिर पर बाल आ जायें! मौजूदा हालात में जन्मों तक नहीं चाहूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoTQEYUGxy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2026

Soon after, fans began reacting to the post, with one commenting, "He loves you, sir." Another joked, "What an amazing example has been given."

The remark was essentially a light-hearted political jab and was not meant to be taken literally. Samik Bhattacharya further doubled down on his criticism of the TMC, saying, "Aasman jameen pe aa sakta hai, samundar aasman pe chadh sakta hai, Anupam Kher ke sir pe phir se baal aa ug sakta hai, lekin Trinamool Congress satta me aaye ho hi nahi sakta hai."

Read Also Anupam Kher Breaks Down After Paps Surprise Him With Cake On 71st Birthday At Mumbai Event – VIDEO

Congratulations to @actorvijay on this remarkable victory in Tamil Nadu.

A win of this scale is never accidental—it is a victory of conviction, connection, and the trust of the people. Tamil Nadu has a rich tradition of cinema icons transforming into leaders with immense public… pic.twitter.com/IMYkTPKpEo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2026

Anupam Kher has often been vocal about political developments on social media. Following the electoral win of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, he wrote, "Congratulations to @actorvijay on this remarkable victory in Tamil Nadu. A win of this scale is never accidental—it is a victory of conviction, connection, and the trust of the people." He further highlighted Tamil Nadu’s long tradition of cinema icons transitioning into leaders with "immense public love." "To command such mass following and translate it into a decisive mandate speaks volumes about your journey and your bond with the people," wrote Anupam. He concluded by wishing Vijay strength, wisdom, and creativity to serve the state.