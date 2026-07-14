'Main Virgin Hoon...': Shilpa Shinde's Remark While Mimicking Shivangi Joshi Sparks Massive Backlash; Fans Call It 'Character Assassination' |

A clip from the latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Shilpa Shinde is seen commenting on Shivangi Joshi's sexuality. As the clip surfaced online, several users called out the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress for making such a remark, with many terming it "character assassination."

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra jokingly asked Shilpa to mimic Shivangi, just as she was mimicking Harshad Chopda while the two were talking from a distance. Shreya said (mimicking Harshad), "Are yar, mera koi aisa bada secret hai bhi nahi. Kitni jor se acting karu main." Shilpa then began mimicking Shivangi, imagining what she might be saying to Harshad: "Main to bhot mason hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata, main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi."

Jeez leave them alone

Shilpa Shreya can shamelessly character assassinate anyone bt if someone gives them even a small taste of their own medicine they immediately start playing the victim.#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/dUYMXOPjm2 — 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐈 (@My_Mornii) July 14, 2026

Commenting abt someone’s virginity when they’ve never made a single personal remark about anyone is just so crass & disgusting. Seeing them say such vile things abt inmates despite every one being unaware of all this dirty game is so disturbing to watch#ShivangiJoshi #lockupp2 — 𝑨𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒚𝒂♕︎ (@Moody_Aaliya) July 14, 2026

#ShilpaShinde while mimicking #ShivangiJoshi : "Main bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi"

Shame on you Shilpa.

Stop giving platform to such low class and false accusers. She deserved to be behind bars instead of #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/QJNdbQ3o89 — Anti Delulu 🥱 (@Jhinga_x_lala) July 14, 2026

Fans soon flooded social media, calling out Shilpa for making such a comment about someone's sexuality. One user tweeted, "Jeez leave them alone. Shilpa Shreya can shamelessly character assassinate anyone bt if someone gives them even a small taste of their own medicine they immediately start playing the victim." Another wrote, "Commenting abt someone’s virginity when they’ve never made a single personal remark about anyone is just so crass & disgusting. Seeing them say such vile things abt inmates despite every one being unaware of all this dirty game is so disturbing to watch."

The latest episode ended with the fallout of the recent Judgement Day, where Akanksha Choudhary was sent to the punishment cell and several contestants were left at risk ahead of the week's biggest twist. The makers have now confirmed that the upcoming episode will feature a special mid-week Judgement Day with a double eviction.

As per multiple media reports, Madhuri Jain is expected to be one of the contestants eliminated. Reports further suggest that Akanksha Choudhary may not be evicted despite being at risk and could instead be shifted to a secret room as part of a surprise twist. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and the official outcome will only be revealed when the episode airs.