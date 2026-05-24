Main Vaapas Aaunga FIRST Review: Ektaa Kapoor Hails Vedang Raina As 'Surprise Package', Says She Can’t Get Over Film

Ektaa Kapoor Review Main Vaapas Aaunga |

Producer Ektaa Kapoor shared a heartfelt review of Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles, which is slated to hit theatres on June 12. Ektaa, who watched the film just days ahead of its theatrical release, said she could not get over it and needed an entire day to even decide what to write, as she didn’t want to get a single word wrong, adding that Vedang was a 'surprise' element in the film.

Ektaa Kapoor Reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 24, Ektaa wrote, "All I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next! This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love! It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends."

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She added that Main Vaapas Aaunga creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia, leaving viewers thinking about that one person they never got closure with, the one they left with unfinished promises, and the one they know they will remember even on their last day. The film leaves the audience with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones or digital media, just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever.

Ektaa Kapoor Praises The Cast

Praising the cast, Ektaa stated that Diljit's restrained performance carries his emotions and duality through his eyes, as he plays a young man who doesn’t know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships. Talking about Vedang, she called it an 'outstanding breakout performance,' revealing that she had seen his debut film The Archies and had liked him even then, describing him as 'unbelievably charming.'

"@sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she’s definitely someone we’ll look forward to seeing in many more films. @naseeruddin49 is simply an icon. Any words used to describe how good he is would honestly feel inadequate, because nothing truly does justice to the kind of actor he is," added Ektaa.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.