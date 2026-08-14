'Main Nahi To Kaun?': After Host Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra Hits Back At 'Biased Show' Allegations- VIDEO

After Host Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra Hits Back At 'Biased Show' Allegation- VIDEO |

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra recently held a question-and-answer session with her fans. The social media influencer and podcaster addressed viewers who have been calling the reality show "scripted" and "biased." During the session, a fan asked her, "People are saying you didn't deserve it. It was biased."

After host Farah Khan clarified that Lock Upp 2 was not biased, winner Shreya has now also addressed the allegations. Responding to the criticism, Shreya asked, "Aap bataiye, main nahi to kaun?"

Shreya further questioned those who accused the show of being biased, saying, "Tab logon ne kyun nahi bola show biased hai jab logon ki re-entry hui, tab logon ne kyun nahi bola biased hai show jab unko secret room me rakha gaya. Tab logon ne kyun nahi bola jab mujhse advantage le kar kisi aur ko de di gayi, tab logon ne kyun nahi bola?" She ended this question's answer by saying, "Mic drop ho chuka hai doston."

Previously, Farah too addressed the "biased host" allegations. In an interview with India Today, she pushed back against claims that she and Riteish Deshmukh favoured their friends on Lock Upp 2, particularly Ram Kapoor and Ssunita Ahuja. Defending their approach, Farah said they were actually the first to call out their friends when they went wrong, despite the situation being difficult on a personal level.

Farah also explained that she was bound to get emotionally involved with the contestants and their stories, given her own nature and her love for reality television. Addressing criticism that she was too soft as a jailer, she said, "I have told the makers that I will get emotionally involved. I am an emotional person. Even as an audience member, this is my favourite genre. We all discuss these shows in our friend chat groups, and I do have opinions. If a story touches me, it affects me. If they wanted a strict jailer, they should have brought Kiran Bedi."

Farah Khan on the discussion around her being biased towards Shreya Kalra. Farah said she had never met Shreya before and only found out after two weeks that they both have the same PR team.#LockUpp2 #ShreyaKalra #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/Cf9QwtRb7F — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 10, 2026

More recently, after Shreya's win, Farah addressed the specific allegations that she had favoured the eventual winner. She told Shreya, "I want to ask you on record, Shreya, have we ever met before? Before I saw you on stage?" After Shreya said no, Farah explained, "After two weeks, I started getting comments saying that I was a biased host. People asked why I was biased because her YouTube company and mine are managed by the same team, Qyuki. They have around 70 content creators! So I called them and asked, 'Is Shreya associated with you?' They said yes. But I had no idea about this. So how was I biased?"