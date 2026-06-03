'Main Maa Banne Wali Hoon': Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Leaves Fans Confused With Pregnancy-Like Announcement, Reveals Hilarious Twist- Watch

Adah Sharma Leaves Fans Confused With Pregnancy-Like Announcement, Reveals Hilarious Twist- Watch |

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma recently left her fans stunned after dropping a video on social media with a surprising announcement. Looking straight into the camera, she declared, "Main maa banne wali hoon." Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section with congratulatory messages, assuming the actress had shared some big personal news. But, as it turns out, Adah had a hilarious twist up her sleeve.

The video began with Adah saying, "Main maa banne wali hoon. Sauteli maa." She then introduced her followers to a crow named Russel and his wife, revealing that the feathered couple had welcomed a baby. Claiming the title of the baby's stepmother, Adah shared the exciting update with her trademark quirky humour.

Before signing off, she told fans, "Main abhi ek hafte ke liye nahi hoon, to baki ki updates ek hafte ke baad," and was later seen having a fun "jugalbandi" with the crow.

Main maa banne waali hu!❤️what should we name the baby ? pic.twitter.com/WEKc3PsgZV — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 3, 2026

The post quickly sparked amusing reactions online. While some fans initially dropped a simple "Congratulations", others joined in on the fun. Since Adah captioned the post, "Main maa banne waali hu! What should we name the baby?", one witty user replied, "Get some idea from Google." The playful video left fans entertained and once again proved that Adah knows exactly how to keep her followers guessing.

Adah Sharma is an Indian actress who works across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Born in Mumbai, she comes from a Tamil-Brahmin family, with her father serving in the merchant navy and her mother being a classical dancer. Adah made her acting debut with the 2008 horror film 1920, which earned her widespread recognition and a nomination for Best Female Debut. Over the years, she starred in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Commando 3. However, she witnessed a major career breakthrough with The Kerala Story, which emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2023 and brought her nationwide attention.