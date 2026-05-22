'Main Galti Karta Hoon': Ravi Kishan Reacts To Viral 'Home From Work' & 'Jaldi The Late' Remarks At Maa Behen Trailer Launch- Watch VIDEO

Ravi Kishan Reacts To Viral 'Home From Work' & 'Jaldi The Late' Remarks |

Ravi Kishan recently went viral for his "home from work" and "jaldi the late" remarks. The actor-politician addressed the same during the trailer launch event of Maa Behen. Present alongside Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, Ravi said, "mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun."

He further added, "Maine ‘home from work’ bola tha, ‘jaldi the late’ bola tha. Wo main Parliament mein ja raha tha, 'home from work' 'work from home' karna tha, nikalta hai, main insaan hoon." He then jokingly said that people react as if he has arrived from another planet and is not a normal human being.

Ravi Kishan reacts to going ‘viral’ with ‘home from work’ video on social media!@ravikishann #maabehen pic.twitter.com/ROrVpZ5NU7 — Samina Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@saminaUFshaikh) May 22, 2026

Ravi further added, "Main aadmi hoon, main aaplog ki Tarah hi galti karta hoon, aur karta hi rahunga (I am human, I make mistakes just like all of you, and I will continue to make them)." He humorously added that he himself does not understand why he keeps going viral. Ravi also shared that even people within his own political party often ask him what exactly he does, leaving the audience laughing out loud.

Changing the topic on a lighter note, Ravi concluded by saying that his upcoming film Maa Behen is also going to go viral.

For those unaware, Ravi Kishan’s now-viral “home from work” comment came while he was attempting to explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message about cutting down unnecessary spending and choosing public transport over private vehicles. During the interaction, Ravi urged people to avoid excessive fuel usage, skip foreign trips, use metros and e-rickshaws, and then accidentally coined the phrase “home from work” instead of “work from home.” He said, "…home from work is very important. Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai…" The unintentional slip-up, delivered with complete seriousness, instantly went viral online, with netizens turning the phrase into a meme fest across social media.