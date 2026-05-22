Maa Behen Trailer: 'It's Amazing', 'Hilarious'; Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri & Dharna Durga Starrer

Maa Behen Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga starrer Maa Behen was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. The teaser of the film had grabbed everyone's attention, and the audience was looking forward to the trailer.

Well, the trailer of Maa Behen is hilarious. It is filled with scenes and dialogues that will make you laugh out loud. It is a comedy set against the backdrop of a murder. All three actresses, Madhuri, Triptii, and Dharna, are fantastic in the trailer, and their comic timing is just perfect. And, of course, the recreated version of the Dhak Dhak song surely grabbed our attention. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Maa Behen Trailer

Netizens are also quite impressed with the trailer of Maa Behen. A netizen commented, "It's hilarious... will definitely watch this! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "OMGGG THE TRAILER SOO FUNNYYY. LOOKS VERY CHAOS, I LOVE THAT (sic)." One more Instagram user wrote, "Who is the dialogue writer 😂👏and this trio MD TD DD is so so good

Ab mazaa aayega na bhidu (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The trailer of Maa Behen has clearly impressed one and all. Now, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

Madhuri Dixit On Her Character In Maa Behen

While talking about her character in the film, Madhuri, in a statement, shared, “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos."

Maa Behen Release Date

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2026.