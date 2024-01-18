Main Atal Hoon Review: Pankaj Tripathi’s Speeches Save This Political Drama |

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav attempts to bring the life story of an iconic Indian politician, also known as India’s last Statesman— Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the film caters to the current political climate of the country, but the film majorly dominates the aspects of Atal’s life. Needless to say, Pankaj Tripathi is just so marvellous.

An actor par excellence— Pankaj, who has been known for giving comic relief in the past in a few tiresome projects and a few good ones, bags a role that is tailored for him. Director Ravi’s vision isn’t a cakewalk for sure, a solid performer like Pankaj uplifts this snooze fest.

The film solely rides on Atal’s poetic charm and his powerful speeches in the assembly. The film also preserves the Hindu faith, traditions, and Sanatani culture in every possible way. Ravi clearly shows the power-play of the current opposition party Congress too.

Read Also Main Atal Hoon Actor Pankaj Tripathi Didn’t Want To Do The Film For THIS Reason

Ravi’s narrative floats from Atal’s childhood, his romantic relationship with Rajkumari, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the 1962 Indo-China war, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru’s death, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s mysterious death in Tashkent, the imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi, and so on.

His first half compels us to yawn with less impressive dialogues but the second half depicts the true valour of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and weaves a pure intent to declare Ayodhya as Ram Janmabhoomi. It picks up like how and somehow stays with you strongly.

Interestingly, the casting of Sushma Swaraj, Lal Krishna Advani, Pramod Mahajan, and Arun Jaitley are bang on. These actors do add a lot of weight to the hanging screenplay here and there. The film ends with Atal’s instruction to conduct an air strike Operation Vijay and the glorious win at Kargil against Pakistan.

Pankaj Tripathi is like a blooming lotus flower in a not-so-mucky film. Ahead of Ram Mandir's inaugural ceremony on January 22, 2024, Main Atal Hoon stirs an apt amount of patriotic sentiment. Jai Hind.