Main Atal Hoon Actor Pankaj Tripathi Didn’t Want To Do The Film For THIS Reason |

Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen playing India’s Statesman Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a film title Main Atal Hoon, the film is helmed by National Award winning director Ravi Jadhav and is slated to release in theatres on January 19, 2024. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor share insights into the immense challenge of bringing the iconic political figure, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to life on-screen.

Excerpts:

How big was your challenge to play Shri Atal ji on-screen?

It has been almost a decade that I have been working in the industry. In these so many years, I approached my acting coach for the first time ever to understand how should I approach this character. I was very confused. There have been so many videos of him are available online so I couldn’t mimic him out of the way either. I don’t know how to imitate anyone.

Go on…

I and my sir sat for over two hours and we discussed about acting and craft at length. He questioned me that whether audience will come to witness how well you portrayed Atal ji on-screen or his life story? Also, I feel, my role play of this very character will always remain immortal so I had to understand his inner self while playing him on camera. As public figures, there’s enough content in the public domain so I was very cautious.

What did you do to adapt his demeanour?

I tried to keep his mannerisms a bit. I learned his pauses while conversing but I majorly focused on his consciousness. I am excited to see how people will react to it after watching the film.

Do you feel that this film is political in nature especially in the current scenario?

Main Atal Hoon is a film about the political personality so politics has to be an important aspect of it. He was one-of-its-kind of a politician, who never had enemies even from the opposition parties. I would want people to see the film first and then decide. I know for a fact, that people will see the director and writer’s vision and their interpretation. We have made a periodic film that starts from the year 1935.

Heard that you were hesitant to pick up this role when it was offered to you?

I was skeptical about this role initially. During those seven days of self doubt, I visited my acting coach. There are actors, who imitate others while performing but this isn’t my cup of tea. I thought I might not able to do justice with the role but the makers were sure of me and convinced me.

Are you able to balance your personal life?

My wife still complains about not being at home for months. My health is doing fine now but earlier I was over exerted after promoting OMG 2, Fukrey 3. But, I have decided to take a break now in between two projects.