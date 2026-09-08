Mahima Makwana Says TV Actors Still Face Bias In Bollywood: 'Sometimes People Form An Opinion Even Before Audition' - FPJ Exclusive

Mahima Makwana | Photo via Instagram

Actress Mahima Makwana has come a long way since starting her career on television as a child artiste. After being seen in Musafir Cafe, where her performance as Preeti connected with the audience, the actress is now looking forward to the show’s second season. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mahima opened up about returning as Preeti, her journey after Antim, and Bollywood’s perception of television actors.

Talking about the love received by Musafir Cafe , Mahima says she became emotionally attached to Preeti, which made the audience’s response even more rewarding. With Season 2 now announced, she is as curious as the viewers about where the story will go.

Mahima on Musafir Cafe 2

For Mahima, preparing for the new season begins with understanding Preeti’s emotional state. "I don’t like to over-prepare in terms of creating something that isn’t there. I like to understand the character, read the material properly and then allow myself to be present on set. With Preeti, I think there’s a lot more to explore, so I’m looking forward to discovering that side of her.," she said.

When asked what the audience can expect from the second season, Mahima stated, "They can expect the same emotional world but with the characters going through a different phase of their lives. Season 1 raised a lot of questions about love, choices and what we really want from our relationships. Season 2 will take those emotions forward."

Mahima was also seen in Antim, her first theatrical film, after which she has largely appeared in OTT projects. The film changed her understanding of Bollywood. "It made me realise that this industry moves at its own pace and you have to be patient. I don’t think my expectations became bigger or smaller, I just became clearer about the kind of work I want to do," Mahima said.

'TV made me who I am today'

Amid all this, does Mahima believe that there is still a bias against television actors in the film industry? The actress said, "There are still preconceived notions, and I’ve experienced that. Sometimes people form an opinion about you even before seeing you audition. Television gave me so much and it made me the actor and person I am today, so I’ve never looked at it as something I need to distance myself from. At the same time, I think things are changing. Today, audiences are much more open to actors coming from different mediums. But yes, as actors, sometimes you still have to work a little harder to break the image people have already created of you."

Mahima also believes rejection is one of the uncomfortable truths of the industry. Behind the premieres and celebrations is plenty of uncertainty and waiting. "You can work hard and still not get an opportunity, and sometimes an opportunity can come simply because the timing or circumstances worked in your favour. I’ve learnt not to take either success or rejection too personally. You just have to keep showing up, keep learning and hope that the right opportunity finds you," she concluded.