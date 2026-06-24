Mahhi Vij Chooses Vacation With Daughter Tara Over Lock Upp 2, Confirms She's NOT Participating In Farah Khan's Show - VIDEO

As excitement around Lock Upp 2 continues to build, speculation about the show's contestant lineup has been dominating social media. Among the names recently linked to the reality show was actress Mahhi Vij. However, the actress has now addressed the rumours and confirmed that she will not be entering the show this season.

Mahhi took to her Instagram story to set the record straight after receiving several queries from fans about her possible participation. While she revealed that discussions had taken place and she had been considered for the show, she clarified that she has decided not to join the upcoming season.

Explaining her decision, Mahhi shared that she is prioritising personal time and plans to travel with her daughter Tara instead.

“To all of those who are asking if I am doing Lock Upp 2. So, I am not doing Lock Upp 2. I am, in fact, going on a vacation with my daughter. And yes, I was being considered and there were talks. Maybe next year... But this year I am going on a vacation with my cutie," she said.

Mahhi's statement comes amid speculation surrounding the reality show's contestant list. With the makers yet to officially unveil the complete lineup, several celebrity names have been circulating online.

Mahhi is not the only television star to dismiss reports about joining the show. Actress Rashami Desai recently denied rumours linking her to Lock Upp 2 and expressed her frustration over being repeatedly associated with reality shows.

Addressing the speculation, Rashami said, “Let me be very honest, it is not about Lock Upp. Any reality show comes, people take my name and spread the rumours. I don’t like it anymore. So, I am not doing Lock Upp and this is my official statement."

Meanwhile, the makers have officially announced only three contestants so far - Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena.

Apart from them, several celebrities including Pranit More, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Urvashi Dholakia, Vikas Gupta, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and Archana Gautam have been rumoured to be part of the reality show. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform have confirmed these names yet.

With contestant rumours continuing to surface online, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know who will eventually enter the much-awaited reality show.