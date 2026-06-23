'People Take My Name And...: Rashami Desai Reacts To Rumours Of Participating In Lock Upp Season 2 - VIDEO

As speculation surrounding the contestants of Lock Upp Season 2 continues to grow, actress Rashami Desai has stepped forward to clear the air. The television star has officially denied reports linking her to the upcoming reality show, stating that she has no plans to participate in it.

The clarification came after Rashami shared a poll on her Instagram story, asking fans whether they would like to see her return to television. The post triggered rumours about her possible entry into Lock Upp 2, prompting the actress to address the speculation directly.

In a video shared on social media, Rashami made her position clear and dismissed the reports.

"Let me be very honest, it is not about Lock Upp. Any reality show comes, people take my name and spread the rumours. I don't like it anymore. So, I am not doing Lock Upp and this is my official statement."

Her statement comes at a time when discussions around the show's contestant lineup are dominating social media, with several celebrity names being linked to the project.

Last month, Rashami spoke about her professional plans and revealed that her focus currently extends beyond acting projects.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she said, "I am currently handling professional commitments while also building a team and a strong foundation for my brand. It is a meaningful journey, one that I believe will unfold beautifully. Audiences have seen me as Tapasya, Shorvori and Rashami, but through this brand and my show, Rashmi ke Dil Se Dil Tak, they will experience my thoughts, emotions and creative vision. This remains my primary focus right now. I do have other plans, but I prefer not to speak about them until they materialise."

The actress also shared what she is looking for in future acting projects. "At the same time, I am looking forward to the upcoming releases. As an actor, my priority is to find strong scripts and work with good directors. The right combination will ultimately define a dream project for me."

Lock Upp 2 Contestant Buzz Continues

The makers recently introduced the first three confirmed contestants - Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena. The trio appeared alongside hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh during the show's launch event in Mumbai on June 22.

Several other celebrities have also been rumoured to be part of the season, including Pranit More, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Urvashi Dholakia, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Asim Riaz and Harshad Chopda. However, the streaming platform and the makers have not officially confirmed these names.

Lock Upp Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, with the complete contestant lineup expected to be unveiled during the show's launch.