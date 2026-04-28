Mahesh Kale Honoured With Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, Pays Emotional Tribute To Mentors |

Pune: National Award-winning Hindustani classical vocalist Mahesh Kale was conferred the prestigious Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2026 in the ‘Service to Music’ category at a ceremony held in Pune, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.

Instituted in memory of legendary figures such as Deenanath Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar, the award celebrates excellence and lifelong dedication to music. For Kale, the recognition carries deep personal meaning, intertwined with years of guidance, inspiration and support from the illustrious Mangeshkar family.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Kale said receiving an honour associated with such towering names was both humbling and emotional. He fondly recalled his interactions with members of the family, including Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, whose encouragement left a lasting impact on his artistic growth. He also acknowledged the warmth and support extended by Meena Khadikar and Asha Bhosle over the years.

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In a particularly emotional moment, Kale said he deeply missed “Asha Atya and Lata Atya” on the occasion, underscoring the familial bond he shared with them. He reminisced about a cherished compliment from Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who, after watching his performance in Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, remarked that the imprint of his guru’s rigorous training was evident in his singing.

Kale dedicated the award to his guru, Jitendra Abhisheki, acknowledging the profound influence of his mentorship. “This recognition is truly a reflection of my Guruji’s hard work,” he said, offering the honour at his teacher’s feet.

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