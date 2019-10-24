Flop show again: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan gets fewer votes than NOTA!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was contesting election from South Mumbai's Byculla as an independent candidate. He was trailing the current leader who is Shiv Sena’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav by over 36,000 votes.
According to reports, Khan has managed to poll 1,596 votes in his favour, with even none of the above (NOTA) option having polled more at 2,103 votes.
Khan had been in the news for having a massive rap sheet, courtesy the arrests on assault, uploading videos promoting communal hatred, and possession of narcotics to name a few. It's not doubt the election result didn't turn out in his favour.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)