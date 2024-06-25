Maharaj Fame Priyal Gor Opens Up On Film's Controversy: 'Any Publicity Is Good Publicity' (Exclusive)

Priyal Gor, who is currently seen in Netflix's controversial release featuring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal and spoke about the film, the controversy surrounding it, her journey from television to films and more.

When asked about her experience of switching from television to films, the actress says, ''It has been amazing I mean, you can ask any actor Looking at yourself on the big screen is priceless. That feeling is priceless when you see yourself on such a big screen Acting wise, as we all know television, you know, first month everybody's putting, there's so much creativity But as the TV moves forward, that creativity starts to lose because everyday episodes have to be delivered, there's pressure But the best part about movies is that the budget is huge, we have a lot of time And there's a lot of work in the detailing. So, I think I love that about movies and web shows So, overall experience, it has been amazing.''

Priyal reveals that the reason behind choosing the film was that it was a Yashraj film. The actress says, ''Honestly You know, before the movie, I think I would like to say when I got a call, I got a call saying that it's a Yashraj movie. Who doesn't want to do a Yashraj film? I mean, you ask any actor. Even if there were two scenes, the actor would have said yes because it is such a big banner. And secondly, the movie is a real-life story. Even in my personal life, I only like watching real-life stories I'm less of like romantic movies and comedy movies person. So the one thing that inspired me was that it was based on a real story and not like something cooked up. And people need to be aware of what happened then especially Vaishnavs.''

Priyal revealed that Siddharth Malhotra, the director of Maharaj was the producer of her show 'Ichhapyari Naagin.' The actress says, ''My character's name is Leelavati and the director Siddharth Malhotra, he was the producer for Iccha Pyaari Nagin and he called me one day and he and asked me if I would want to take up the character of Leelavati. And I was like, why not? Leelavati's character is very prominent in the movie.''

Talking about the ongoing controversy surrounding the film, the Ichha pyaari Naagin fame reveals, ''Whenever a film based on a real story is released, it generates a lot of buzz. While I believe it's essential to be aware that not everything should be trusted blindly, I always try to focus on the positive aspects. Any publicity, whether positive or negative, is still publicity. It's unfortunate that the team had to go through a lot, as making a movie requires a tremendous amount of effort from both actors and crew members. The team is eagerly waiting for the movie to release, just like a mother waits for her baby to arrive. Although the controversy is sad, it has generated significant publicity. As actors and crew members get busy, a lot goes behind the scenes to make a movie happen."

Maharaj marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.