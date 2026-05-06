Mahadev & Sons Controversy: Manasi Salvi 'On Board A New Zee TV Show' Amid Ongoing Dispute?

Manasi Salvi 'On Board A New Zee TV Show' Amid Ongoing Dispute? |

Manasi Salvi, known for playing Bhanu Bajpai in Mahadev & Sons, opened up to Free Press Journal about filing a defamation case against the producer of the show "for distorting the facts." Amid the ongoing dispute with Saurabh Tewari's Parin Multimedia, the new report suggests that the senior actress has allegedly on-boarded a new show. The report suggests that she has "gone on board" for the new show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

As per IWMBuzz's report, Manasi "has gotten on board the cast of the upcoming show on Zee TV, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment." The outlet reports that the actress locked another show on April 18, 2026. Because of the same, she reportedly sent an email to the production house on April 20, 2026, asking to let her go by May 15, 2026.

The source said to the outlet, "She (Manasi) refused to come on the shoot (of Mahadev & Sons) till we gave her in writing with the confirmation. We finished our shoot on priority till the 29th and sent her an email by 1st May that she needs to stick to the contract. She has to serve a legal notice of 6 months." The source claims that the moment the actress starts shooting for another show, they will have all legal options open to them. The source also stated that the actress has "clearly breached the contract."

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Manasi said that she was left with no choice but to share the details of the legal proceedings in the media. She shared a mail of getting the exit approval from Mahadev & Sons. The team states in the shared mail, "We will make every effort to complete your work as early as possible, but no later than May 15, 2026. You may collect your signed agreement from our Malad office at any time." The actress said that on May 1, 2026, days after receiving the exit mail, she got another mail about retracting the previous mail and renewing the old contract.