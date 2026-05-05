'We Are Filing A Defamation Case...' Manasi Salvi BREAKS Silence On Her Controversial Exit From Mahadev And Sons | FPJ Exclusive

Manasi Salvi | FPJ

A few months after the launch of Mahadev & Sons, reports stated Manasi Salvi, who plays Bhanu Bajpai, would be exiting the show. While it was believed that the reason had to do with with the number of her working days being reduced, the issue has now spiralled into a contractual issue with the makers.

We reached out to Manasi, the Colors team and Parin Multimedia to understand what exactly had transpired. While we spoke to Manasi, this report shall be updated as and when we receive a reply from the Colors TV team or Parin Multimedia.

According to Manasi, she had sent an email to Saurabh Tewari at Parin Multimedia and to her network head at Colors that she wanted to leave the show by May 15. She received no reply from their end. The reason why she wanted to to leave was because on various occasions the producer had sent her messages and voice notes telling me that the channel doesn't want me or my character, and only he was fighting for it, because of which she got whatever small parts in the episodes. However, she also has messages from the producer, manipulating her to believe that the network does not want her. Manasi said that for seven months she did get manipulated, with her dates not working out at all.

So when she expressed on official email that she would be bowing out of the show on May 15, Manasi was expecting the production house to send her a mail back saying that she was bound by a contract and cannot leave like that. Instead, she got an email saying that ‘It was a pleasure to have you on the show Mahadev and Sons. We will finish your work before May 15. Please collect your contract signed copy by the producer from our office.’ This email was sent to her on April 21.

Word regarding all of this spread on the set and to the media, post which strong reactions started coming on social media where some netizens started saying that without her they would not watch the show.

“On May 1, 11 days after sending me the exit mail, i got another email which said that they are retracting the previous mail and renewing the old contract. Now, this is not Which is not tenable in the law. My lawyers replied on the same day stating that this wasn’t legal. Today is May 5, and till now the producer has not replied to my mail, but gone and ranted everywhere, to the media, the Producers Association and Artists Association. This is something beyond my understanding. I'm not understanding this. We are filing a defamation against the producer for distorting the facts. It's very difficult for me to share details of legal proceedings in the media, but have no choice left now,” Manasi told us over a call.

Manasi then went on to tell us about how attempts had been made to malign her character, other tricky legalities of contracts and the reason why taking legal action is important.

“I have come to realise that silence in an ongoing legal matter is no longer seen as dignity or restraint. It is often misconstrued as weakness, allowing false narratives to take shape. Therefore, on the advice of my legal counsel, I feel it is necessary to present the facts clearly. It is often assumed that an actor is unprofessional and vulnerable to legal pressure from producers. However, times have changed. Just as production houses are legally equipped, artists today also rely on proper legal guidance to ensure that contracts, including exits, are handled ethically and lawfully.”

“It is also important to highlight a recurring issue: actors are often contracted as primary leads with a commitment of 26 exclusive working days, yet are utilised for significantly fewer days. In my case, 10. Despite this, exclusivity clauses prevent us from taking up other work. This imbalance is neither fair nor professional. Throughout my three-decade-long career, I have adhered to a personal code of working on only one project at a time, irrespective of contractual clauses. This principle remains unchanged. A producer cannot arbitrarily dilute exclusivity requirements based on convenience while expecting the same level of commitment from the artist. I also possess multiple communications indicating that my character was being deliberately diminished in order to follow the original Telugu format of the show. If that was the case, it raises valid questions about why I was contracted and promoted as a principal lead in the first place.”

“In line with CINTAA guidelines, and based on the official exit communication, I have taken up new work. I have also formally requested the production house to provide any evidence of unprofessional conduct, misconduct, or violations of POSH guidelines on my part. I have received no response to date. Over the past few days, there have been consistent attempts to malign my reputation through public platforms and social media. My legal counsel has taken appropriate action by filing a defamation notice, which will be shared with the media. I have built my career over 30 years on discipline, professionalism, and respect for my craft- values instilled in me by my early mentors. These are not negotiable. To my fellow producers, if there are any legitimate claims of unprofessional conduct or breach of contract on my part, I welcome you to present them with evidence. All my professional records are well documented and legally maintained. I maintain clear professional boundaries and conduct all work strictly within formal environments such as offices or sets, and never in coffee shops,” Manasi said.

Manasi ended by wanting to give a message to her audience and well-wishers: Your support means everything. I assure you that I will continue to uphold the values you associate with me. I look forward to seeing you soon in a new project. I remain committed to my profession, my principles, and the law, as a responsible citizen and an honest taxpayer. I will continue to keep you updated, including on the status of my pending dues.