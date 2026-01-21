Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Elder Son Ashish's Drunken State Shakes Mahadev's Faith

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Dheeraj and Ketan arriving to pick up a drunk Ashish. Ketan grows anxious about taking Ashish home, fearing that if Mahadev finds out, he will throw all three of them out. Meanwhile, Mahadev hears Bajpayee bursting crackers and wonders what the reason for the celebration could be.

As Mahadev steps outside the house, Bhanu declares that she is celebrating. She claims that Mahadev’s pride will shatter today and points toward his approaching sons. When the three brothers arrive, Vidya quickly realizes that Ashish is drunk. Soon after, Ashish vomits, giving Bhanu another opportunity to taunt both Mahadev and Vidya.

When Dheeraj tries to respond to Bhanu’s insults, Mahadev stops him and instructs all his sons to go inside the house, admitting that they are at fault. Mahadev then questions Ashish about his drinking. Ashish is on the verge of confessing the truth about the woman he loved and married, but Dheeraj cleverly changes the topic, claiming that Ashish got drunk at a friend’s wedding.

Later, Mahadev is deeply hurt to see Ashish, the son he trusts the most, break his rules. He confides in his wife Vidya, expressing his fear that something terrible is about to happen to their family. Mahadev also admits that he senses there is a deeper reason behind Ashish’s behavior.

Elsewhere, Bhanu’s brother questions her about why she did not reveal Ashish’s affair to Mahadev. Bhanu responds that had she exposed the truth, Mahadev would have proudly spoken about how his son sacrificed his love to honor his father’s oath. She insists that they should wait, as Mahadev’s three sons are bound to make more mistakes, after which she will expose them completely.

Meanwhile, Ashish is left wondering whether Madhu ever truly loved him or if his feelings were one-sided. At the same time, Mahadev is seen cleaning the house and washing clothes while replaying Bhanu’s taunts in his mind.

The promo shows Dheeraj confronting Rajji in her room, demanding to know why she revealed Ashish’s secret to Bhanu. Hearing the sound from the room, Kiran arrives and asks Rajji to open the door.