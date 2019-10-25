Maha Election 2019: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan turns melodramatic after embarrassing defeat to NOTA

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was contesting election from South Mumbai's Byculla as an independent candidate. He was trailing the current leader who is Shiv Sena’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav by over 36,000 votes.

According to reports, Khan managed to poll 1,596 votes in his favour, with even none of the above (NOTA) option having polled more at 2,103 votes.

Taking to Twitter, Ajaz reacted to his loss and wrote, "Agar Paani Hai Manzil Toh Apna Rahnuma Khud Bano, Wo Aksar Bhatak Jaate Hain Jinhe Sahara Mil Jata Hai."