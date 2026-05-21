Madhuvidhu OTT Reelase: When And Where To Watch Romantic Comedy Film

Madhuvidhu |

The romantic comedy film Madhuvidhu is all set to make its digital debut, giving audiences a chance to enjoy the light-hearted entertainer from the comfort of their homes. The film was released in theatres on April 23, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences. Madhuvidhu revolves around a quirky love story filled with humour, emotional moments, and family drama.

Madhuvidhu: OTT streaming details

The romantic comedy film is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from May 22, 2026. The film explores modern relationships and marriage through entertaining situations and relatable characters. It is directed by Aravind and written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. The film is produced by Ajith Vinayaka, Santhakumar, and Malavika Krishnadas under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films and Babu Ettan Films.

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Madhuvidhu storyline

Madhuvidhu is a comedy-drama featuring Amrutharaj (Sharaf U Dheen), a young man residing in a tumultuous home filled entirely with males. Due to the belief that the all-male family is cursed, his attempts at marriage continue to fail. Upon discovering love with Sneha (Kalyani Panicker), the newlyweds face comical family antics, interfaith conflicts, and the genuine challenges of being married.

Cast and characters

The film features Sharaf U Dheen in dual roles as Aanjilimoottil Amruth Raj and Aanjilimoottil Narayanan Kartha, Kalyani Panicker as Sneha Markose, Saikumar as Markose, Azees Nedumangad as Aanjilimoottil Ambareesh, Sreejaya Nair as Mercy, Amal Jose Antony as Aanjilimoottil Vimal Raj, and Anusreya Rajan as Sofiya Markose, among others.

Madhuvidhu FAQs:

What is Madhuvidhu about?

Madhuvidhu is a romantic comedy film that explores love, relationships, and marriage through humour and emotional moments.

When and where to watch Madhuvidhu online?

The film is set to be released on SonyLIV starting from May 22.

Is Madhuvidhu a family-friendly movie?

Yes, the film is considered a light-hearted family entertainer with romance and comedy elements.