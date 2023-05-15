Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene wishes her with adorable birthday post: 'The woman who stole my heart'

It's actor Madhuri Dixit's birthday and her husband Shriram Nene made her day special with a particular Instagram post.

Taking to social media, Shriram dropped a video featuring images of Madhuri.

"To the woman who stole my heart and never let go. Happy birthday my love. You are the most amazing person I know, and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. Here's to many more happy returns of the day together," he wrote.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Fans also extended their best wishes to Madhuri on her 56th birthday.

"None of these new girls can hold a candle when it comes to their beauty let alone acting or dancing #MadhuriDixit #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit," a social media user tweeted.

"last of the Indian true blue super actresses, around whom scripts were written and was the 'hero'....Madhuri Dixit turns 56," a post read on Twitter.

About Madhuri Dixit

Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood. She is a trained Kathak dancer whose dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular.

Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized the audience in various genres. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

'Ek Do Teen', 'Chane Ke Khet' and 'Dola Re Dola' are some of her iconic dance numbers.