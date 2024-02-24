Madhur Bhandarkar Feels Sidelined In Bollywood After Supporting PM Modi

Sharing his view on the recent trends of polarizing movies filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar during a key session at the Ideas of India Summit admitted that his personal political alliance led to the sidelining and questioning of his secularism. “I am a proud practising Hindu. Our films consistently promote unity between Hindu and Muslim communities. The success of films like 'Animal' has revolutionized industry norms, despite controversies surrounding their content.

However, actors often hesitate to endorse politically charged projects due to fear of social media backlash and its repercussions on their careers,” commented Bhandarkar. He however insisted that the film industry remains unified despite varied political and non-political leanings. “While some artists are open and vocal, others choose discretion, a natural aspect of the industry,” said the acclaimed filmmaker of Chandani Bar, Traffic Signal, Page 3, Fashion and Satta.

Bollywood Film Producer and Director Vipul A Shah who is also known for the discussed, The Kerala Story, sharing his perspective on the changing landscape of the Indian Entertainment Industry remarked that remarked, ‘As individuals with political leanings, our religious practices should not be misconstrued as communal. It is a fundamental aspect of personal identity.’

“Backing films like The Kerala Story is essential for filmmakers' integrity”, feels Producer & Director Vipul A Shah. Echoing similar sentiments, filmmaker and storyteller Leena Yadav feels that films cannot be made without politics. “It is impossible for makers to not include their political bias. The lack of real dialogue between filmmakers is missing, and the social media is creating pressure for people to take action,” argued the filmmaker. She insisted that films are driven by commerce and sentiment-driven cinema is becoming a part of the mainstream and social media discussion.

Madhur Bhandarkar concurred that now actors fear backlash from political involvement, which majorly affects project endorsements. “The rise in political consciousness among Indians has significantly influenced the content of films we make and the stories we tell. Supporting films like 'Kerala Story' is important, it speaks to the filmmaker's integrity and the importance of diverse voices and narratives,” he said.

The trio of celebrated filmmakers shared their views on ‘Anatomy of Art: Are Our Movies Dividing or Uniting Us?’ shedding light on controversial topics and the quest for authenticity in storytelling.

Explaining the complexities within the Indian film industry, Vipul Shah, expressed, “Despite perceptions of division, the film industry remains a complex ecosystem, where narratives often become politicised. The success of a film hinges not on its controversy, but on its ability to resonate with audiences through genuine, thought-provoking content. It is through daring, unconventional narratives that we provoke change and global influence.”