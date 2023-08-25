Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday: 6 Best Films Of The Director - From Fashion To Heroine

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar turns 55 on Saturday (August 26). On the special occasion, take a look at some of his best and critically-acclaimed films that delve into the darker aspects of society
Fashion - The film explored the fashion industry's highs and lows, as experienced by an aspiring model. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and others, it delved into the world of glamour, competition, and personal sacrifices
Corporate - Bipasha Basu's film revolved around the corporate world and the ethical dilemmas faced by employees and businesses
Chandni Bar - The 2001 film followed the life of a woman who becomes a bar dancer and the challenges she faces in Mumbai's underworld. Lead actress Tabu received a National Film Award for this film
Page 3 - The film shed light on the hypocrisy, scandals, and struggles faced by those who work in the media industry. Starring Konkana Sen Sharma, the film was released in 2005
Traffic Signal - The film revolved around the lives of those who live and work around a traffic signal. The film was released in 2007
Heroine - Released in 2012, the Kareena Kapoor-starrer was based on the life of a successful film actress and the challenges she faces in the entertainment industry
