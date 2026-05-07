Madgaon Express 2 In The Works? Kunal Khemu Working On Script- FPJ Exclusive

Actor-director, Kunal Khemu had everyone in Hindi cinema pleasantly surprised when he debuted in film-making with a roll-on-the-floor, mad, comic-caper titled Madgaon Express (2024) with the talented trio, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwari. Not only did the film do-good box-office numbers, it also got a lot of praise for the director.

One recalls that after watching the film, at the first preview at a suburban mini-theatre, people queued up to congratulate, Kunal and his wife, Soha Ali Khan, who were present there. The film opened to positive reviews and also won four Filmfare nominations at the 70th Filmfare Awards. And, as far as the public goes, this is one of those, “we-can-revisit-this-one-anytime’’ comedy.

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Kunal who has just wrapped up yet another schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and other ensemble cast, confirmed that he is busy with the script of Madgaon Express 2. This franchise will be carried forward shortly with the same male cast in all probability plus some more exciting vibes. While promoting his latest OTT film, Divyenndu also confirmed to the media that KK was currently working on the script of the comedy-drama, Madgaon Express 2. Chalo, at least Bollywood has got something to look forward to.