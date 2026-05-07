It Wasn’t Just The Kiss That Nailed The Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Relationship

In the last week of December, 2025, a presentable young actor couple went to world-famous Canadian rapper A P Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. And, one of them, then went home alone to his Pali Hill plush apartment. Ya, Veer Pahariya(the Skyforce newbie), also known in film circles as Janhvi Kapoor’s, to-be devar, was taken aback when Dhillon and his girl, Tara Sutaria, kissed in public, sending the crowds into a frenzy. Embarrassed the shy-boy Pahariya stared, gathered himself and exited.

A short while later rumours of the inevitable Tara-Veer caused by the kissing fracas circulated quick and wide. And, then the painful breakup followed. Both retreated into their shell because it was said that the couple were actually serious about each other just hours before the Dhillon dhamaka descended on their dils.

Now Veer is a well-brought up guy and has friends in influential places. Friends, who genuinely care for him. Tara on the other hand was said to a “dominating’’ person. An insider said, “These two were good together in the short duration of their relationship. But it wasn’t a relationship without conditions.’’ We hear, Tara reportedly wanted to change everything in and around Veer. She wanted photographs on his walls to disappear and she wanted people on his call-list to be reportedly edited out.

Read Also Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report

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She wanted him to decorate his home in a particular way. She allegedly wanted him to mould himself into something she envisioned. In short, she was labelled a kind of a control freak by certain common friends. Veer who was completely enamoured by the glamorous Tara was ready for change, even though his buddies warned him to stay true to his original self. But as luck would have it, the Toxic actress walked straight into Dhillon’s arms at a concert and one so called kiss sealed this couple’s fate. The garma-garam coffee-machine conversations in B-Town currently say that one of Bandra’s most eligible bachelors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara are a couple. There are no confirmations from either side. Of course, what people are already talking about is if this new rumoured relationship will survive Tara’s “so-called-dominance.’’