'Made Headlines, They Called It Too Much': Mallika Sherawat Recalls Wearing 'Dangerously Low-Cut Blouse' At Her Cannes Debut

Mallika Sherawat says Cannes outfit in 2005 'set off a storm' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mallika Sherawat recently recalled her memorable debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 amid the ongoing festival, where she attended the prestigious event alongside actor Jackie Chan, with whom she shared screen space in The Myth. The outfit she wore, a blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a traditional ghagra, became the talk of the town and sparked controversy at the time. However, Mallika pointed out that what was considered 'too much' back then has become more normal today.

Mallika Sherawat Says Cannes Outfit In 2005 'Set Off A Storm'

The 49-year-old actress shared a nostalgic note describing how her first appearance at Cannes turned into an unforgettable global talking point. Sharing photos, she wrote, "My first time at the Cannes Film Festival, with Jackie Chan 20 years ago! I wore a dangerously low-cut blouse with a ghagra… and it set off a storm! It made Headlines, even landed me in the Iconic Time magazine being compared to the superstar Brigitte Bardot. For a girl from a small town… it felt unreal. They called it too much. And now ….it’s Normal."

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Looking back, Mallika described the experience as a defining moment in her career, highlighting how it marked her entry onto the global stage and shaped public perception of her bold, unapologetic style.

Work Front

On the professional front, Mallika was last seen on screen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, which marked her Bollywood comeback.

She is also rumoured to be participating in the second season of The Traitors India, hosted by Karan Johar. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Mallika has starred in several movies including Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli, Hiss, Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story, and Double Dhamaal, among others.