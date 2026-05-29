 Maatrubhumi FIRST Review: Salman Khan's Film Gets Thumbs Up From Subhash Ghai, Says 'Touching Story Of Soldiers Of India & China...'
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Maatrubhumi FIRST Review: Salman Khan's Film Gets Thumbs Up From Subhash Ghai, Says 'Touching Story Of Soldiers Of India & China...'

A private screening of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was held in Mumbai for select Bollywood insiders. Hosted by Subhash Ghai, the event saw attendance from major filmmakers and actors. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, focusing on soldiers’ emotions and peace between India and China.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Maatrubhumi FIRST Review: Salman Khan's Film Gets Thumbs Up From Subhash Ghai, Says 'Touching Story Of Soldiers Of India & China...'
Maatrubhumi FIRST Review: Salman Khan's Film Gets Thumbs Up From Subhash Ghai, Says 'Touching Story Of Soldiers Of India & China...' | X / @SubhashGhai1

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted a private screening of the rough cut of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' for a select group of friends and members of the Hindi film industry.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a group picture from the screening on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering.

The picture featured Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia and others.

Salman Khan was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, while actor Chitrangada Singh appeared in a white ensemble.

Sharing the image, Subhash Ghai wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars salman khan n Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of india n china with their respective emotions for their nations n their families with a theme of mutual peace n respect."

"Thank u dear salman for inviting us n we wish u grand success of such a positive film MAATRU BHUMI . With all our blessings," he added.

Salman Khan shares a successful professional association with several filmmakers present at the event. He worked with Sooraj Barjatya in films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

His collaborations with Kabir Khan include films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight', while his projects with David Dhawan include popular titles such as 'Judwaa', 'Biwi No.1' and 'Partner'.

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Maatrubhumi' was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before undergoing a title change. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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