Maanvi Gagroo Recalls Receiving '₹1 Lakh Plus Compromise' Text During Early Days In Industry: 'This Is What Happens To Non-Nepo Kids'

Actress Maanvi Gagroo opened up about some of the confusing and uncomfortable experiences she encountered while trying to establish herself in the entertainment industry. Opening up on her early days as an outsider, the actress revealed how she often struggled to understand industry jargon and navigate situations that more experienced people immediately recognised.

Speaking on the podcast Two Girls & Two Cups, Maanvi shared one particularly shocking incident involving a text message she received at the start of her career.

The ‘Rs 1 Lakh Plus Compromise’ Message

According to Maanvi, she was approached for a project and offered payment along with a mysterious condition. "And this was in the beginning of my career, so I was like... I replied saying ‘compromise?’ because I did not know," she said.

At the time, the actress did not understand what the term implied. Unsure of its meaning, she turned to a casting director whom she considered a mentor.

"I showed it to a casting director who was like a mentor sort of a thing. He was like, ‘Just delete, block, delete him,'" she recalled.

What surprised her even more was that the proposition had been made through a text message. "I was impressed, yaar. People usually think there should be no proof. They'll say things on the phone so nobody can report them. But this was ‘Rs 1 lakh plus compromise’ in a text," she said.

‘I Thought Maybe It Meant GST’

Looking back, Maanvi admitted that her innocence at the time led her to completely misunderstand the message.

"Mujhe pehle laga compromise matlab budget mein compromise karoge ki nahi. I thought maybe it's a financial thing. Like GST, you know? Rs 1 lakh plus GST, complimentary something maybe. Plus compromise. I didn't know," she said.

The actress added that newcomers without film industry connections often face a steep learning curve. "This is what happens to non-nepo kids. Navigating all of this is not easy," she remarked.

The Debonair Magazine Incident

Maanvi also recalled another awkward moment from her early years when she was offered a cover shoot for Debonair magazine.

Excited by what seemed like a major opportunity, she initially agreed without knowing much about the publication.

“They said cover shoot and I was like, ‘I'm going to be on the cover of Debonair?’ I didn't know the magazine. I was so excited,” she said.

However, after sharing the news with her then-boyfriend, he advised her to research the magazine first. “He was like, ‘Please Google it first. Why are you so excited? Have you done any research?’”

After learning more about the publication, Maanvi quickly changed her mind. “I looked it up and I was like, ‘Oh.’ Then I immediately texted saying, ‘No, sorry, sorry, this isn't something I want to do,’” she recalled.