Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun's wedding reception, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with stand-up comedian Kumar Varun on February 23
The couple, who had kept their relationship private until now, opted for a court marriage
On Thursday night, they threw a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues
Maanvi and Varun posed with their families as the paps congratulated them
Maanvi's 'Four More Shots Please!' co-star Sayani Gupta arrived all decked up for the bash
Actor Kunal Roy Kapur attended the wedding reception with wife Shayonti Roy Kapur
Patralekhaa was a sight to behold in a sleek black gown
Rasika Dugal
