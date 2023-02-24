Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun's wedding reception, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023

Actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with stand-up comedian Kumar Varun on February 23

The couple, who had kept their relationship private until now, opted for a court marriage

On Thursday night, they threw a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues

Maanvi and Varun posed with their families as the paps congratulated them

Maanvi's 'Four More Shots Please!' co-star Sayani Gupta arrived all decked up for the bash

Actor Kunal Roy Kapur attended the wedding reception with wife Shayonti Roy Kapur

Patralekhaa was a sight to behold in a sleek black gown

Rasika Dugal

