'Maafiagiri Chal Rahi Hai': Shilpa Shinde Slams CINTAA For 'Controlling' TV Actors

Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde lashed out at CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) for not coming out in support of television actors. Her reaction has come days after producer Rajan Shahi terminated the contracts of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who used to essay the roles of Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per reports, the actors were kicked out of the show due to their unprofessional behaviour.

Now, in an interview, Shilpa said that the decision to remove Shehzada and Pratiksha was 'unfair' and 'nonsense'. "You become a CINTAA member so that you can control others. Artists association only bans other artists. Have you ever heard of a producer getting banned? " Shilpa told Star Station TV.

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress further stated that the artists who create troubles are still working and those who actually listen and respect others are misunderstood of being 'scared' by others.

"In my case, I didn't do anything wrong. I had to tell my point of view to everyone when CINTAA went against me. Maafiagiri chal rahi hain. Artist ke favour me koi bhi iss industry mein nahi hai," she reportedly said.

Reacting to the decision of the makers to add a no-affair clause to the contract of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shilpa said, "Pehle kabhi set par actors ke affair nahi huye hai kya. Maine toh suna hai producers actors ke affair ke wajah se bahut khush hote hai kyunki uss wajah se unka show kaafi news mein rehta hai. Uss basis pe unko nikalna unfair hai."

Shilpa is gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! Her career in the entertainment industry spans several years, during which she has appeared in various TV shows. She also participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as the winner.