Maa Inti Bangaaram On OTT: Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Action Thriller Film?

Maa Inti Bangaaram On OTT |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action comedy film which is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. Apart from playing the lead role, the actress is also backing the project as a producer under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, marking a major milestone in her career. The film was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and it has received overwhelming responses from audiences. The film has officially made history as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, surpassing Rudhramadevi.

Where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram on OTT?

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Within every woman rests a quiet Lakshmi and an unyielding Kaalika. Respect awakens one; disrespect invokes the other! 🔱 #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17 on JioHotstar! 💫."

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About the film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action thriller that features Samantha in a fierce and intense avatar. Maa Inti Bangaaram narrates the tale of Swarna (Samantha), a woman attempting to escape her dangerous, action-packed history to create a peaceful life. Following her marriage despite her in-laws' disapproval, she strives diligently to gain the affection of her new family. When an old enemy endangers them, she must run against time and covertly retaliate to safeguard her loved ones while keeping her real identity hidden. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna, Gulshan Devaiah as Karuna, Diganth Manchale as Dr. Alluri Anirudh Raju, Manjusha Mukkavilli as Kiranmayi, Chaitanya Krishna as SI Alluri Sharath Raju, Sreemukhi as Anasuya, Gautami as Alluri Kamaksh, Aryan Ippili as Shravani, Vadlamani Srinivas as Madhusudhan Rao, and Vennela Kishore as Kiranmayi's husband, among others.

Maa Inti Bangaram On OTT |

Maa Inti Bangaaram FAQs:

Where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram?

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

What is Maa Inti Bangaaram about?

Maa Inti Bangaaram narrates the story of an ex-assassin who lives a peaceful life, but what happens when her family gets in danger?

When was Maa Inti Bangaaram released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and received good responses from audiences.

Who has directed Maa Inti Bangaaram?

The action thriller film is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy.