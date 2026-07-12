Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office: Samantha's Telugu Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide, Delivers 300% Return On Budget

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added another milestone to her career as her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this achievement, the action-comedy family drama has become the first female-led Telugu film to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore gross club.

The film, which released in theatres on June 19, 2026, had already made headlines last week after emerging as the highest-grossing woman-led Telugu film of all time. Its latest box office milestone further strengthens its position as one of the biggest commercial successes among female-led Indian films. According to the makers, the film has recovered more than 300 per cent of its production budget.

Apart from its impressive domestic performance, Maa Inti Bangaaram has also performed strongly overseas, collecting over $2.5 million internationally—the highest overseas collection for a female-led Telugu film. It now ranks sixth among India's highest-grossing solo female-led films.

Reacting to the achievement, Samantha said, "This isn’t just a number for us... Maa Inti Bangaaram proves that audiences across languages are ready to back a story led entirely by a woman."

The makers said the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences, especially women, who have praised its emotional storytelling, Samantha's performance, ensemble cast, situational comedy and natural-looking action sequences.

Sharing his happiness, creator and producer Raj K Nidimoru said, "Finally, I got to make a Telugu film and I’m truly overwhelmed by the love and support it has received. I’m so grateful that audiences have embraced it as their own."

Producer Himank Reddy Duvuru also celebrated the milestone, saying, "Rs 100 crore for a woman-led film is a milestone for the industry. Maa Inti Bangaaram will be a movie that will be a case study in its making and exploitation for the industry."

The film was created by Raj K Nidimoru in collaboration with director BV Nandini Reddy. It is produced by Raj, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. Released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, where it is titled Engal Thangam, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand in key roles.