Maa Behen OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga And Triptii Dimri’s Crime-Comedy Film

Maa Behen OTT Release Date |

Maa Behen is an upcoming crime-comedy film that pairs veteran actress Madhuri Dixit with rising star Triptii Dimri. The film blends humour with crime drama, promising a mix of entertainment, satire and emotional depth. The film also features content creator Dharna Durga.

Maa Behen: OTT release date

The film is set to mark its OTT debut on Netflix. It will premiere on June 4, 2026. The film Maa Behen is based on themes of family dysfunction, generational clashes and societal judgment of single, independent women. It is directed by Suresh Triveni. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film and captioned, "One Mother. Two Sisters. All three destruction 💥 Get ready for a sensational scandal 🥰."

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Maa Behen plot

In the film, a mother (Madhuri Dixit) and her two daughters (Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga) encounter a startling revelation upon discovering a corpse in their kitchen. The arguing trio needs to work together to conceal the wrongdoing from inquisitive neighbours and law enforcement. The film uses comedy to explore darker themes, making it a unique addition to the crime-comedy genre in Indian cinema.

FAQs about Maa Behen:

What is Maa Behen about?

Maa Behen is an upcoming crime-comedy film that follows three women who get caught in a chaotic crime situation filled with misunderstandings, humour and unexpected twists.

Who are the lead actors in the film?

The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in lead roles.

What genre is Maa Behen?

It is a crime-comedy film that blends humour with crime drama and emotional storytelling.

When and where to watch Maa Behen?

The film is set to stream on Netflix starting from June 4, 2026.