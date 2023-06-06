Lust Stories 2 Teaser: A Savage Neena Gupta Commands Attention |

Mumbai: International Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories' is back with its second edition. Makers of the series on Tuesday dropped an intriguing teaser. The teaser showcased multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

The video starred Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

'Lust Stories 2', produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Watch the teaser below:

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2 in a statement said, "We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film."

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with Lust Stories 2 said, "After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said, "The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India. Lust Stories 2 showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences."

The series will be out on Netflix.