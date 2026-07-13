Lucky OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Anya Taylor-Joy's Crime Drama Series?

Lucky OTT Release Date |

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to headline Lucky, an upcoming crime drama series that has already generated significant buzz among fans. Based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel of the same name, the series promises a gripping blend of suspense, mystery, and emotional drama. The series explores themes of identity, survival, family, and redemption while delivering plenty of suspense and unexpected twists.

Lucky is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 15, 2026. The series explores themes of survival, moral ambiguity, and reinvention while following a con artist attempting to outrun her criminal past.

Plot of the series

The seven-episode series follows Lucky Armstrong, a con artist trying to leave behind a troubled past filled with crime and deception. Just as she begins to build a peaceful life, circumstances force her to confront the secrets she has spent years trying to escape. What happens when old enemies reappear and hidden truths come to light and a massive multi-million-dollar heist goes completely wrong, she is forced to go on the run?

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The series explores themes of identity, survival, family, and redemption while delivering plenty of suspense and unexpected twists.

Cast and characters

The series features Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky Armstrong, Annette Bening as Priscilla Matheson, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Agent Billie Rand, Timothy Olyphant as John Armstrong, Drew Starkey as Cary Matheson, Clifton Collins Jr. as Harris Ocampo, Mo McRae as Agent Eli Gates, William Fichtner as Whittaker, Joey Graziadei as a police officer, and Eric Lange as Kershaw, among others.