'Lower T-Shirt Me Ghumoge To Pati Divorce De Dega': YouTuber Armaan Malik Trolled Over Controversial Remark On Wife Payal's Outfit

Famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik has once again found himself at the centre of controversy. In a recent vlog, Armaan was seen criticising his wife, Payal Malik, for wearing a T-shirt and shorts at home instead of a night suit. The clip quickly went viral on social media, prompting strong reactions from viewers, with one asking, "Where is the self respect girl?"

In the vlog, Armaan compared Payal with his second wife, Kritika Malik, over their choice of nightwear. Calling out Payal, he said, "Tumhe na kuch bhi la ke de do lekin uthna isi night suit me hai." He then pointed the camera towards Kritika, who was dressed in a night suit, before turning it towards Payal, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Responding to Armaan's remarks, Payal said she had not bought her night suits to wear every day. As the conversation continued, Armaan called her outfit "ganda, sada hua." Defending herself, Payal stated that her T-shirt was worth Rs 5,000. However, it was Armaan's next comment that drew widespread criticism online. He added, "Lower t-shirt me ghumoge pati kaha se pyar karega, thode din baad divorce de dega wo tumhe."

Armaan then shifted the camera towards Kritika and said, "Ye dekho, ye aurat dekho. Subh uthte hi chai, coffee, pateele pata nahi kya kya peete rehti hai." He went on to encourage Payal to wear night suits regularly, assuring her that he would buy her more if needed.

As the clip gained traction online, several social media users slammed Armaan's comments. One user wrote, "Where is the self respect girl?" while another commented, "Feeling sad for Payal." A third questioned, "Why she is living with him?" Another criticised the YouTuber, writing, "He himself is in tshirt the audacity."

Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep, is married to both Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He tied the knot with Payal in 2011, and the couple share a son, Chirayu. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, who was previously Payal's close friend. Their relationship sparked widespread controversy on social media, but the trio has often stated that they live together as one family. In 2023, Armaan and his wives welcomed three children, Kritika gave birth to a son, Zaid, while Payal gave birth to twins, Ayaan and Tuba. The family later gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.