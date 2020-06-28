'Loved every bit': Shilpa Shetty pens heart-warming note for Sushmita Sen

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday penned an appreciation note for Sushmita Sen's comeback with web series 'Aarya,' and said that she's so happy to see her 'back with a bang.' The 'Life In a Metro' star put out a throwback picture with the former Miss Universe and heaped praises on her and the web series.

Beginning the appreciation post with a rainbow, Shilpa shared, this Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate if you do then acknowledge and also Praise... I feel we are so miserly with praise .." and added that she'd binge-watched the web series 'Aarya' on Sunday.

Appreciating the splendid performance by Sen in the series, the 'Apne' star added, "So (Sunday) binge-watched #Aarya , and I have to say I'm soooo sooo happy to see you back ( with a bang) @sushmitasen47 , WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance. Loved every bit." "@madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast ..and @sikandarkher you were soo good, #aarya is a must-watch" she added.

Shilpa talked about the throwback picture she shared and wrote, "Lots has changed since this photo, what's not, is your indomitable spirit, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love."