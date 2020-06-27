Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya: 'What a comeback, what a show!'

New Delhi: Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series 'Arya,' megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller.

Khan took to social media to share a video of himself where he is seen narrating some of the power-packed dialogues from the show before urging people to watch the crime-drama on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the video, Khan is seen modifying some of his superhit dialogues and using them to heap praises on the former Miss Universe.

"Swagat to karo Arya ka (Do welcome Arya)...Sushmita ke comeback ka faisla sahi aur boht sahi hi ho skta hai ( Sushmita's decision to comeback can only be good and very good)," he said.

"Arya dekhne ke baad mere paas bhi Sushmita ke lie dialogue hai (even I have a dialogue for Sushmita after watching Sushmita) -- "ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya uske baad mai saare episode dekhe bina mai nahi uthta" (Once I watch the first episode after that I could not resist myself from watching all) -- aap bhi dekhiye Arya (You should also watch 'Arya')" said Khan.

Moreover, the video caption posted by Khan on Instagram read: "Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 Lots of love." The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.