Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Pay ₹50 lakh For Worker's Death On Sets Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Film |

Chandradhari Yadav (42), lost his life while working on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Yadav died due to a short circuit involving live electrical wires, however, the final cause of death shall be determined only upon receipt of the post-mortem report.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) jointly took up the matter with the producers, seeking compensation for the bereaved family, to which Bhansali agreed to provide a compensation of Rs. 40 lakhs. The film body has also appealed to Bhansali to extend support towards the education of Yadav's two young children, along with suitable employment being provided to Yadav's widow.

When The Free Press Journal reached out to BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, he confirmed that now instead of 40 lakhs they were seeking 50 now instead of 40 lakhs they were seeking 50 lakhs from the producers.