Love Phobia Out On OTT: Where To Watch Yeon Woo And Kim Hyun-jin's K-Drama Online

Love Phobia |

The much-awaited Korean drama Love Phobia is now streaming on OTT, bringing together popular stars Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun-jin in a refreshing romantic storyline. The series blends romance and emotional healing, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans looking for something heartfelt yet relatable. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

About Love Phobia

Love Phobia is a sci-fi romantic comedy featuring a distant AI dating app CEO, Yun Bi-ah (Yeonwoo), who has an aversion to emotions, and an extremely sensitive, emotional writer, Han Seon-ho (Kim Hyun Jin). They frequently argue, yet their love deepens as Seon-ho dismantles her walls and reveals her hidden truths. As fate brings them together, their journey explores vulnerability, trust, and the courage it takes to open one’s heart.

Why watch Love Phobia?

If you enjoy character-driven romantic dramas with emotional depth, Love Phobia could be your next binge-worthy pick. With Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun-jin leading the story, the series offers a gentle reminder that sometimes, overcoming fear is the first step toward finding love.

Cast and characters

The series features Yeonwoo as Yoon Bi-a, Kim Hyun-jin as Han Seon-ho, Bi-a's best friend, Jo Yun-seo as Seol Jae-hee, Choi Byung-chan as Han Baek-ho, Im Ji-eun as Yang Sun-ae, Lee Ji-hae as Song Ji-young, Hwang Ha-jung as Hong Ju-yeon, and Han Kyu-min as Kang San, among others. The series is written by Lee Se-ryeong and directed by Wang Hye-ryeong. It is produced by WeMad.