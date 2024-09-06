 Love Next Door Episode 8 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung So-Min, Jung Hae-In's K-Drama In India
The much-acclaimed South Korean series is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Love Next Door is a popular romantic K-drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The drama, which has already released its seventh episode on OTT, is set to release its eighth episode in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 8 ?

Episode 8 of Love Next Door is set to premiere on Sunday, September 8, 2024, on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST (5:20 PM IST).

Story

The series follows the story of Choi Seung-Hyo, a talented and charismatic young architect. He embarks on the journey to start his own business and reunites with his childhood friend, Seok-Ryu. As Seung-hyo reconnects with Seok-Ryu, he realises that his feelings for his friend have resurfaced.

He decides to confess his feelings, but their moment is interrupted by the unexpected return of Seok-Ryu's former fiancée, Hyun-jun. Will Choi Seung-hyo be able to win over his childhood love despite this unexpected twist?

article-image

Cast and production of Love Next Door Episode 8

The series cast includes Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The series is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under Studio Dragon and The Modori.

