 'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On December 8
"Love in Vietnam," starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, is set to release in Korean theatres on December 8. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film marks the first India-Vietnam Hindi cinema collaboration and is inspired by the novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat." The cast expressed excitement over the film reaching Korean audiences, praising their emotional sensitivity.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On December 8 | File Pics

New Delhi: "Love in Vietnam", starring Shantanu Maheshwari of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" fame and Avneet Kaur, known for featuring in "Tiku Weds Sheru", is set to release in theatres of Korea on December 8.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the project marked the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema.

It is described as a heart-wrenching love story inspired from the best-selling novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat" by Sabahattin Ali, according to a press release.

The film released in India on September 12.

"What has moved me the most is how Korean viewers express affection. There is a grace in the way they admire stories and people, especially Korean men and their chivalry," Kaur said in a statement.

article-image

It's something the whole world smiles about, including me. The idea that our film will now live in Korean theatres feels like a gift. I want to be there when it releases, just to soak in their energy and thank them for letting our story into their world. I feel nothing but excitement and gratitude," she added.

Maheshwari said the release of the film in Korean theatres feels "surreal" "For me, the most touching part is seeing how Korean fans are responding to the small emotional details in the film. They notice things we never expected anyone outside India and Vietnam to pick up, and that kind of sensitivity is rare. I've always been curious about Korea's artistic culture, so the fact that our film is opening there feels like life coming full circle. I'd love to visit during the release, meet the audiences, and talk to them about what the film meant to them. I'm grateful for every bit of love coming our way," he said.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions and Mango Tree Entertainment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

