Lord Curzon Ki Haveli On OTT: When & Where To Watch Arjun Mathur And Rasika Dugal's Film?

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli |

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a black comedy film directed by Anshuman Jha. The film features Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, and Zoha Rahman, among others. The film was released on October 10, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics. It is directed by Anshuman Jha and Bikas Ranjan Mishra. Keep on reading to know about the storyline, full cast, streaming details, and more about Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Where to watch on OTT?

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film's core themes explore Identity, Belonging, and Colonial Guilt/Racism, which is told through the story of two Asian couples at a British dinner party who make a dark joke about a body in a trunk.

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What is Lord Curzon Ki Haveli all about?

The dark comedy movie centres on two Indian couples residing in England who come together for a dinner gathering at an ancient countryside house. The narrative follows Dr. Basuki (a rigid, authoritative British-Indian physician) and his spouse, Ira, as they journey to a secluded English estate for a meal. They visit Sanya along with her laid-back boyfriend, Rohit. As Basuki enters, he observes a sizable wooden chest in the living room. Rohit humorously claims that the corpse of the British ruler "Lord Curzon" is concealed within. What occurs when Basuki’s inquisitiveness shifts to doubt, and he demands to open the trunk?

Cast and characters

The film features Arjun Mathur as Rohit, Rasika Dugal as Ira, Paresh Pahuja as Dr Basukinath, Tanmay as Pizza Delivery Guy, Garrick Hagon as Harry Curzon, and Zoha Rahman as Sanya, among others. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is produced by First Ray/ Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films, and Ratio Films under the banner of Golden Ratio Films, First Ray Films, Jetty Productions, and Adya Films.