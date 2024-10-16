 'Looked Right Through Me': Rushad Rana Says Aishwarya Rai & Preity Zinta Ignored Him On Mohabattein, Veer Zaara Sets
Rushad also shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were warm to him on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi sets

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rushad Rana, who has worked in a number of television shows and films, recently revealed how he was ignored by actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta when he worked in films with them, but Shah Rukh Khan remembered him even after eight years.

During his chat on Siddharth Kannan's show, Rushad revealed how he did not share a pleasant work equation with Aishwarya during the shoot of Mohabbatein. "I didn’t have any interaction with Aishwarya. She chose to look right through us. Preity Zinta did the same during Veer Zaara," he shared.

"What can you do? You can’t exactly say Hi to those who choose to ignore you," he added.

Rushad also shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were warm to him on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi sets. He stated that he was shocked when SRK remembered him from the sets of Mohabbatein, but was even more surprised when Rani approached him.

article-image

"She told me her mom is a big fan of my work. At that time, I was doing a show called Kehta Hai Dil, and Rani’s mom used to watch it regularly, with Rani often joining her. I remember that interaction vividly, and throughout the shoot, she was very warm," he said.

Rushad was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah's Ulajh, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He also featured in the hit daily soap, Anupamaa.

