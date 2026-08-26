'Log Tag Karte The Actresses Ke Saath Vaha Pe': Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Why He Rejected Salman Khan's Bollywood Film Offer

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar revealed why he turned down an opportunity to work in a Bollywood film offered by Salman Khan . The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said he had considered entering the Hindi film industry when relations between India and Pakistan were more cordial, but eventually decided that he could not manage careers in both cricket and cinema.

Speaking about his Bollywood offers, Akhtar revealed during Tabish Hashmi's show that he was approached for Gangster, although he was not offered Emraan Hashmi’s role. He was considered for another part in the film.

Akhtar also confirmed that Salman Khan had offered him a film. However, the former fast bowler chose not to pursue the opportunity because he did not want to divide his time between professional cricket and the film industry. He also shed light on the attention he expected to receive if he entered Bollywood. He said people would often link him with actresses.

“I couldn’t survive in two parallel worlds. I would play cricket for six or seven months and then spend six or seven months shooting. People would always tag me with women there… So, although I had considered it, three or four directors told me, ‘You don’t have to do much to play the villain’," he said.

Akhtar added, "But the major thing I felt was, ‘Man, I won’t be able to survive in two industries.’ In one, there’s the issue of fitness, and in the other, there’s so much pressure to make a film a hit. I couldn’t do it for the lights and camera.”

Despite turning down the opportunity, Akhtar had plenty of praise for Salman. He said the Bollywood star's personality and charitable work impressed him.

“I look a little like Salman, physique-wise. But Salman is a far better human being than I am. I am nothing compared to him. He is a very kind-hearted person. He does a lot of charity and helps people a great deal.”

Akhtar's connection with Bollywood has also been discussed in the context of a possible biopic on his life. In a 2016 interview with IANS, the former cricketer said the decision to make a film about his life should be left to his fans and filmmakers. However, he had already chosen the actor he would want to see in the lead role.

Akhtar said he wanted Salman to portray him “in the biopic, if that happens”.